Folkston, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Folkston

Posted by 
Folkston Today
Folkston Today
 9 days ago

FOLKSTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aSvrz0I00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Folkston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

