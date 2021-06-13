4-Day Weather Forecast For Folkston
FOLKSTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
