Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Yreka

(YREKA, CA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Yreka, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yreka:

Sunday, June 13 Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated t-storms then chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 91 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.