Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atoka, OK

Atoka Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Atoka Updates
Atoka Updates
 9 days ago

ATOKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvruaf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atoka Updates

Atoka Updates

Atoka, OK
10
Followers
16
Post
296
Views
ABOUT

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atoka, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atoka Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Atoka, OKPosted by
Atoka Updates

Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Atoka

(ATOKA, OK) According to Atoka gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas. Choctaw Travel Plaza at 1302 S Mississippi Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shamrock at 600 S Mississippi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Atoka, OKPosted by
Atoka Updates

Atoka gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ATOKA, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Atoka area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Choctaw Travel Plaza at 1302 S Mississippi Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shamrock at 600 S Mississippi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.