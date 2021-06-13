Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Big Bear Lake

Posted by 
Big Bear Digest
Big Bear Digest
 9 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) A sunny Sunday is here for Big Bear Lake, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Big Bear Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSvrspD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear, CA
0
Followers
17
Post
149
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
South Lake Tahoe Times

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in South Lake Tahoe

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in South Lake Tahoe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sheffield Lake, OHPosted by
Sheffield Lake (OH) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Sheffield Lake

(SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sheffield Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hume, CAPosted by
Hume Daily

Tuesday sun alert in Hume — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HUME, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hume. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Amery, WIPosted by
Amery Daily

Tuesday sun alert in Amery — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(AMERY, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amery. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Homestead, PAPosted by
Homestead (PA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Homestead

(HOMESTEAD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Homestead. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hailey, IDPosted by
Hailey Times

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HAILEY, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hailey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lingle, WYPosted by
Lingle Journal

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LINGLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lingle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Stanberry, MOPosted by
Stanberry Dispatch

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(STANBERRY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stanberry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!