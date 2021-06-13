Weather Forecast For Socorro
SOCORRO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
