Socorro, NM

Weather Forecast For Socorro

Socorro News Alert
Socorro News Alert
 9 days ago

SOCORRO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvrrwU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



