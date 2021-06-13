Cancel
Fayette, AL

Sunday rain in Fayette meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Fayette News Beat
 9 days ago

(FAYETTE, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fayette Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fayette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0aSvrq3l00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fayette, AL
ABOUT

With Fayette News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

