Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grange, TX

Take advantage of Sunday sun in La Grange

Posted by 
La Grange Voice
La Grange Voice
 9 days ago

(LA GRANGE, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Grange:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvrZFW00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Grange Voice

La Grange Voice

La Grange, TX
7
Followers
19
Post
564
Views
ABOUT

With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grange, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
La Grange, TXPosted by
La Grange Voice

Daily Weather Forecast For La Grange

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Grange: Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, June 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
La Grange, TXPosted by
La Grange Voice

Check out these homes for sale in La Grange now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fixer upper with nice size corner lot, easy access to 71 and downtown La Grange<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Ruckert, Land Brokers, Inc.
La Grange, TXPosted by
La Grange Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in La Grange Saturday

(LA GRANGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the La Grange area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1871 Sh-71 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1926 Sh-159, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.