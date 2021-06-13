Cancel
Romeo, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Romeo

Romeo News Watch
 9 days ago

ROMEO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0aSvrYMn00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Romeo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

