Daily Weather Forecast For West. Branch

Posted by 
West Branch Digest
West Branch Digest
 9 days ago

WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvrRBi00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Branch Digest

West Branch Digest

West Branch, MI
ABOUT

With West Branch Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

