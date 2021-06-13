Cancel
Chinle, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Chinle

Chinle News Alert
 9 days ago

CHINLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvrPQG00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

