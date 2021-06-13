Cancel
Monroeville, AL

Monroeville Weather Forecast

Monroeville News Beat
Monroeville News Beat
 9 days ago

MONROEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aSvrKFr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monroeville, AL
ABOUT

With Monroeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

