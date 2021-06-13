Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dalhart, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Dalhart

Posted by 
Dalhart News Flash
Dalhart News Flash
 9 days ago

(DALHART, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dalhart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dalhart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvrGix00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart, TX
2
Followers
14
Post
206
Views
ABOUT

With Dalhart News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dalhart, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dalhart, TXPosted by
Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dalhart: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday,
Dalhart, TXPosted by
Dalhart News Flash

This is the cheapest gas in Dalhart right now

(DALHART, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dalhart area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 612 Tennessee Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gascard at 1315 Us-87 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.