ATX TV Festival Season 10 Top Moments: Day 2

Last year's ATX Television Festival was a test run in crisis management. This year's virtual fest is a wish list come true. After abruptly converting its planned in-person season 9 to the digital ATX TV ... From the Couch, co-founders Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland were prepared for a small-screen season 10, running June 11-20: now with enough time to craft 10 days of virtual programming with guests they've been looking to nab for years. This year's roster includes previously unattainable booked-and-busy actors like the cast of HBO's groundbreaking prison drama Oz for a reunion and the cast of the emotionally merciless Canadian teen drama, Degrassi: The Next Generation. "Who wants to come to Austin, but for whatever reason hasn't? Let's invite them," McFarland explained. "And then, we tell them over Zoom when we meet them that we're bringing them to Austin in 2022."