ATX TV Festival Season 10 Top Moments: Day 2
What an intense day at ATX TV Festival! After we lived in day 1, Day 2 was definitely perfect, full of news and new discoveries. I can tell you that every time I watched a panel, I added new shows to the list and I loved each cast because they were so open, so sincere and made us part of their lives, their dreams and their struggles for a few minutes. Also, we review the challenges that still remain to be achieved in terms of diversity. We discuss the top moments of day 2.fangirlish.com