Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 61 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.