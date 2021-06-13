Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.