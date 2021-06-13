4-Day Weather Forecast For Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 17 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.