Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

You are probably right, this is great for the ones on the committee, but

By Stech Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot the other 3 Power Conferences. BTW, it’s totally not true the P-4 with Conference Champions only was a long shot, remember the first College Football Playoff committee was headed by the President of Virginia Tech Charles Stegar. He said we are headed to that as much as he could publicly and even more so privately. I have to give it to Notre Dame and the SEC they are incredible negotiators and can convince the other 3 in the P-5 this is good for them when it is horrible for them…if this goes through. There is a real void of leadership and vision right now in those 3 if this goes through.

virginiatech.sportswar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Conference Champions#Notre Dame#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportssportswar.com

You should probably buy your ticket before the season starts.

They should be better than the 3 win team they were last year so interest will grow as the season goes on. I went to the 45-0 beat down @GT in 2019. Tickets were easy to come by on Stubhub and vividseats. I think I paid $120 a ticket and got 4th row at the 30 yard line on the other side of the field from the VT section.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Probably just another one that will get snatched up by the

Re: Probably just another one that will get snatched up by the [2]. Still remember those days of losing players out of High School to the draft like Zack Greinke and Jeff Francoeur.Every year there is a difference maker it seems that could have done really great things for Clemson on the diamond but the draft always seems to kill the possibility of that ever happening.
NFL247Sports

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka Commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has landed a big commitment from Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany four-star linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka. The class of 2022 recruit is the latest prospect to pledge to the Fighting Irish. “Junior” as he’s called by those closest to him, chose Notre Dame over an offer list that includes...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

2024 OT Daniel Calhoun offered by Florida State

Florida State offered Roswell (Ga.) Centennial 2024 offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun on Saturday. The offer was extended by FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman also has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCF and more. There are no predictions on the 247Sports.com...
Footballchatsports.com

Chaminade-Madonna defensive lineman Jamaal Johnson commits to UCF

COMMITED WE locked In excited to join the Gus bus ud83dude8c #Chargeonu2694ufe0f @CoachGusMalzahn @CoachKIngram @T_WILL4REAL @TeamKamMartin @CoachReid99 @Coach_Martin95 pic.twitter.com/09oKlEWSI6. — Jamaal Johnson (@JamaalJ99_) June 18, 2021. Johnson, a former Miami Hurricanes commit, chose UCF over offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech and USF, among others. Johnson was an early member...
NFLonefootdown.com

How the top QB in the last 16 Notre Dame football recruiting classes have fared

A few weeks ago, I broke down how the top wide receiver in the last 16 Notre Dame recruiting classes had fared out of a conversation sprung from the Jordan Johnson debate. It was an interesting look that forced us to rethink a few things, and in doing so, it made me curious about the other position groups.
College Sportsallfans.co

Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 8

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season. Today, we continue with No. 8 on our list of...
FootballScarlet Nation

Notre Dame Makes Big Move In 2022 Rivals Recruiting Rankings

Notre Dame landed a pledge from Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka on Saturday, and with his pledge, the Irish made a big move in the 2022 Rivals team rankings. After Pittsburgh Central Catholic defensive tackle Donovan Hinish’s commitment to the Irish on June 4, Notre Dame had...
Omaha, NEKilleen Daily Herald

Butler drives Wolfpack past Stanford 10-4 in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston pitched six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 victory over Stanford on Saturday. The Wolfpack (36-18), who knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the...
Florida Stateinallkindsofweather.com

2022 WR Chandler Smith becomes Florida’s second commitment of the day

Earlier today, Dan Mullen and the Gators scored a huge win on the recruiting trail by poaching linebacker Shemar James out of Mobile, AL. Barely 300 minutes later, Mullen and the Gators landed a second commitment- this time Chandler (CJ) Smith, a fringe three/four star wide receiver prospect out of Orlando.
Basketballhoopseen.com

Player Spotlight with AJ Brown

AJ Brown established himself as one of the top players in attendance at the loaded GBCA live event. He led a talented Orlando Christian Prep team in scoring and impacted the game on both ends of the floor. In front of a ton of college coaches, Brown displayed his ability...
NFLreferee.com

Are You Good or Great?

Hat attributes separate good officials from average officials? That question has been posed often over the years. While there doesn’t seem to be a definitive answer, here are some of the qualities each of them shares. Good officials know the rules. Great ones understand the intent of the rules and...
College Sports247Sports

BREAKING: NC LB commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech added its second commitment of the night with the pledge of 247Sports Composite three-star athlete Xavier Simmons. Simmons, who visited Virginia Tech officially a few weeks ago, is being recruited as a linebacker by the Hokies. “Want to thank my family, coaches, teachers, and teammates who have helped...
Footballsoonerpolitics.org

Former OSU QB Brendan Costello Transferring to USC

Former OSU quarterback Brendan Costello has found a landing spot in his home state as he is set to join USC starting this upcoming season as a preferred walk-on, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Sunday. Costello entered the transfer portal last spring and drew interest from Utah, Michigan State, Indiana...
Lakeland, FLsportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: RB Jaylon Glover reviews official visit with #Gamecocks

The top running back prospect for USC in the 2022 recruiting class, Jaylon Glover (5-9 195) of Lakeland, FL, was in for his official visit over the weekend. Glover rushed for 1588 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, after a sophomore season of 1592 and 14 touchdowns. He’s rated a three-star prospect and ranked the #34 RB nationally and the #58 prospect in Florida.
NBAsportswar.com

Probably right, and she may never leave SC

IMO, Hammon should get the first shot. As much as I like Dawn ... -- Blah 06/13/2021 12:06PM. Yes hire the woman who has actually proved herself in the men's game ** -- HburgCav 06/13/2021 3:34PM. My selfishness hopes: She goes to Portland. Dislikes the NBA game. -- Blah 06/13/2021...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

After flurry of commits, a look at the top recruiting classes in 2022

It has been a busy few days in the world of college football recruiting. Since this past Friday (June 18), close to 40 prospects from the class of 2022 have given verbal commitments to Power 5 programs. The wave of commitments isn't expected to stop any time soon now that prospective student-athletes have had a chance to check out multiple schools and meet face-to-face with college coaching staffs for the first time in almost 15 months due to the nationwide pandemic.
NFLrockchalktalk.com

67 Days Until KU Football: 2021 Recruiting Class Recap

The most recent crop of recruits comes to KU as the #62-ranked class in the country (per 247Sports). That ranking took a bit of a hit when national top-100 recruit WR Quaydarius Davis was dropped from the class by the university after domestic violence allegations came out in March; Davis would have been the program’s highest-ever recruit since Rivals began ranking players.