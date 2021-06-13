Cancel
Hillsboro, TX

Hillsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hillsboro Digest
 9 days ago

HILLSBORO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSvqqx800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

