We shall see

The Vikings took a big step towards improving their pass rush this week by signing former Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to a 1 year deal. For the first time in his career Richardson will not be considered a starter. However, that does not mean Richardson will lack for playing time. While the details of Richardson's role are yet to be defined, Zimmer did say that "we anticipate that he's going to be the pass-rushing guy in there". The initial expectation is that the top three defensive tackles (Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Richardson) will form a three man committee but could we see all three on the field at the same time?