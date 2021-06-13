Cancel
College Sports

We shall see

By MrFantastic! Joined:
sportswar.com
 10 days ago

I think opting out will happen with some . Playoff or no. Probably more during season or before. I'm not as high on this as you are . Time will tell. I desire the season meaning much but I will admit super conference's have already ruined some traditions. OU vs Nebraska being huge .

virginiatech.sportswar.com
University of North Carolina
College Sports
Sports
College Sports

Men's Basketball Alumni Team Accepted Into TBT Field

BOSTON — An Oregon men's basketball alumni team has been admitted into the field for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event that will be broadcast live on the ESPN networks next month. The Oregon squad – Always Us – is organized by former student managers...
Auburn, AL

Auburn basketball: Can Bruce Pearl re-clinch 2022 center Sage Tolentino?

Auburn basketball had only a single class of 2022 commitment, but now the number has been reduced to zero. 7-foot center Sage Tolentino committed to the Tigers back in October but has decided today to reopen his recruitment. Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Tolentino plays for Hamilton High School in Ohio...
College Sports

74 Days to Purdue Football: Eric Miller

After Grant Hermanns had the left tackle spot on lockdown throughout the entire Jeff Brohm tenure Purdue needs a new man at one of the most important spots on the field. That could be today’s player. Eric Miller - Jr. Mason, OH (William Mason HS) 6’7”, 305 pounds. Offensive Line.
College Sports
247Sports

Austin Allen sees some 'dude' potential from more Huskers this summer

Austin Allen knows the answers probably sound the same from any player asked about what he sees happening with the team during the summer. "Summer's a great time to show a lot of intensity," he said last week. "I'm not going to give you the same rah-rah, like, 'I like the way things are going.' We have the same intensity every summer. We want to win."
NFL
247Sports

Tyrone Tracy: I want to be best wide receiver in Big Ten

There's a lot of buzz surrounding Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. entering the 2021 season. Tracy, a 5-foot-11 203-pounder out of Indianapolis, possesses a rare combination of strength, versatility and athleticism. Throughout his Iowa career, he has learned four receiver positions and currently serves as Iowa's backup wildcat quarterback.
Texas State
FanSided

Texas Football: 5 WR targets in transfer portal to replace Jake Smith

The bad news that arrived for the Texas football program on June 22 was mostly detrimental to one position group. Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the wide receiver room lose two players on June 22, as it seems now. The first is the three-star 2021 wide receiver signee and Rudder High School product Keithron Lee. And the other is junior wide receiver and former four-star recruit Jake Smith.
Raleigh, NC
247Sports

ECU lineman forced to medically retire from football

It was just a few years ago that East Carolina offensive lineman Peyton Winstead looked like he would become a key cog in the middle of the Pirates' offensive front for years to come. Instead, injuries have sidelined him since his freshman season in 2018, and he's never been able to make it back on the field. Now, the lineman will have to give up football at ECU.
NFL

3 NFL Rule Changes We Want To See

Alright, folks, we’ve made it. We’ve made it to the point of the offseason where we are writing about potential rule changes that will probably never happen. Well, that’s not completely true. A few of the rule changes I’ll be suggesting do have somewhat of a chance of being put into motion someday.
NFL

Will we see the Vikings utilize 3-4 defensive looks this season?

The Vikings took a big step towards improving their pass rush this week by signing former Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to a 1 year deal. For the first time in his career Richardson will not be considered a starter. However, that does not mean Richardson will lack for playing time. While the details of Richardson's role are yet to be defined, Zimmer did say that "we anticipate that he's going to be the pass-rushing guy in there". The initial expectation is that the top three defensive tackles (Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Richardson) will form a three man committee but could we see all three on the field at the same time?
NFL

Forgotten Falcons: Stephen Nicholas

My first instinct when I kept seeing Stephen Nicholas pop up as a suggestion for this year’s Forgotten Falcons series was pretty simple: How could anyone forget about Stephen Nicholas?. That’s my own bias showing through. perhaps, because Nicholas was one of my favorite players of the Mike Smith era...
NBA

Luka Garza NBA Combine 2021: Measurements, Analysis and Impressions

Iowa star Luka Garza has officially measured in at 6'11¼" with shoes on at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine. Per NBA.com, Garza weighed in at 242.8 pounds with a standing reach of 8'11½". His hands measured in at 9" long and 9¼" wide. Garza's weight on Tuesday was significantly lower...
Motorsports

Shane has 19 career victories

Jimmy Shane joined the Miss Madison Racing Team in 2014 and he has quite a background as a winning hydroplane driver. He was named the American Power Boat Assn. “Rookie of the Year” in 2001 and he won lots of races in the limited class before moving up to the unlimited. He designs and fabricates boats as well as pilots them.
NFL

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFL

4 Features We Want To See In Madden 22

With the forthcoming NFL season comes the annual release of the well-known Madden series, one of the world’s highest-grossing video games since its debut in 1988 as “John Madden Football.”. While the game has gone rather unchanged over the last couple of years, new consoles have made their way onto...
World

The sporting weekend in pictures

The oldest international rivalry in football took place at Wembley as England played out a goalless draw with Scotland on Friday night. John Stones hit the post in the first half, while Jordan Pickford produced a fine save to deny Stephen O’Donnell in a tense Group D clash in the European Championship.
Tennis

Francesca Schiavone, Marion Bartoli, Flavia Pennetta, Jeļena Ostapenko

I'm actually a big fan of a lot of the ones you named. And I think most will end up being multi-slam champions. In general I tend to root for the younger generations to do well and break through for men and women's tennis. But I'm really cheering for them in hopes that they do become the next dominant forces of tennis. I fully understand the sentiment that tennis is less interesting when it's just a rotating carousel of new winners. The dominance of the men's big 3 has brought us many of the most exciting matches and storylines of all time.