SH math teacher honored by Rotary Club
A South Haven teacher who changed careers out of a desire to serve young people is being presented the 2021 Education and Services Award by the Rotary Club of South Haven. The Rotarians, in collaboration with the South Haven Public Schools system and the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, annually recognizes a teacher or educator in the community. The Rotary club contributes $250 to the South Haven Public Schools Education Fund in the name of the honoree.