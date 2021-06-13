Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

SH math teacher honored by Rotary Club

By Becky Kark
Herald-Palladium
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Haven teacher who changed careers out of a desire to serve young people is being presented the 2021 Education and Services Award by the Rotary Club of South Haven. The Rotarians, in collaboration with the South Haven Public Schools system and the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, annually recognizes a teacher or educator in the community. The Rotary club contributes $250 to the South Haven Public Schools Education Fund in the name of the honoree.

www.heraldpalladium.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Society
City
South Haven, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#Lake Michigan College#Florida State University#Rotarians#The University Of Phoenix#Covert#Shhs#Girl Scout#The Student Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Place
Sydney
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...