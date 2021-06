They will make the playoffs more often and not have to share the money with a conference. They don't get a bye, but in exchange, if I understand the proposal, they could possible host a first round game - a nice consolation for having to play an extra game. Plus there was always the fear of an effort to push them into a conference if the playoffs expanded. But this plan gives them ample opportunity to make the playoffs as an independent. The only thing for them not to like is the Bye and regarding the bye there will be other teams not getting byes as well. If I am ND, I am quite happy with this plan, and also content in my independent status. May their wallets get fatter.