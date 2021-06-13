Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: QB Matthew Rueve

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEZ0Q_0aSvqcqC00

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at quarterback Matt Rueve, who is looking to find his way on the depth chart.

Like many freshman quarterbacks, 2020 was a learning year for Rueve who came to Boston College from St. Xavier in Ohio as a three star recruit, who originally committed to Jeff Hafley's staff late in the cycle. His high school was home to various BC starters Luke Kuechly, Steven Daniels and Ben Glines. He is the cousin of legendary Boston College quarterbacks Matt and Tim Hasselbeck.

The quarterback room is pretty set for the top two spots (Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel), but is a crap shoot after that. Because of that there is only a real slim possibility that Rueve sees the field in 2021. However this season could be the opportunity for the redshirt freshman to work his way on to the two deep in 2022.

Stellar

Rueve doesn't play this season, but showcases some tantalizing skills during practice and scrimmages that get him set to play a bigger role in 2022. Maybe with Jurkovec potentially heading to the NFL he sets himself up to be the starter or backup next year.

Standard

Continues to develop during practice, but we will have to wait and see until 2022 where he falls on the depth chart.

Subpar

Start to hear rumblings that there are other quarterbacks (Emmett Morehead, Daelen Menard) that are progressing more and will be more game ready in 2022.

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Tyler Days- Defensive Back

Dennis Grosel- Quarterback

- Quarterback

Deon Jones- Defensive Back

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us On Social Media!

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
34
Followers
288
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Jones
Person
Tim Hasselbeck
Person
Jeff Hafley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Bc Bulletin#Standard Continues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Calvin Johnson Reacts To Lions Trading Star QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford gave his heart and soul to the Lions. So did Calvin Johnson. Just one was rewarded with a trade out of Detroit, though. The Lions finally let go of Stafford and shipped him off to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year. It provides the veteran an opportunity to lead a contender, something Detroit never was during his time with the organization.
NFLUSA Today

Here's where Bengals' upgraded o-line ranks in NFL at PFF

Outside of Joe Burrow’s rehab, the offensive line set to play in front of him next season was the biggest storyline for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. After drafting Jackson Carman in the second round to play guard and signing Riley Reiff in free agency to man right tackle, the Bengals hope they have a dramatically upgraded line compared to last year.
NFLthespun.com

Texans QB Coach Has 2-Word Response To Question About Deshaun Watson

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only elite quarterback that was a no-show at mandatory OTAs this week. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson is still a no-show as he continues to insist on a trade. But on Tuesday, Texans QBs coach Tim Kelly was asked to address his absence. Refusing to take...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Who Can Take Down Clemson?

Locked on Boston College looks at the ACC on Wednesday, talking about a pair of topics that impact the conference. Over the past decade, the ACC has been dominated by Clemson football, as the Tigers have won national titles, seemingly won the conference every year, and picked up countless individual awards. Is there a team on the verge of catching them, or will this reign continue until Dabo Swinney moves on? We discuss.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: O-Line Draft Prospects in '22

On today's Locked on Boston College we jump ahead to next year and look at the NFL Draft. Next year there could be four BC offensive linemen that could potentially get selected in the NFL Draft. To get some insight we brought on Mitch Wolfe, to look at the offensive line and predict what round in the draft Tyler Vrabel, Ben Petrula, Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom could get drafted.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Extending Jeff Hafley

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we answer a question brought up by one of our listeners. They wanted to know when the best time is to offer an extension to Jeff Hafley and/or give him a raise. We give our feedback on this, and give our answer.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Lacrosse Train Keeps Rolling

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we look at some of the big news surrounding the maroon and gold. Over the weekend, women's lacrosse continued their incredible play, with a dominating win over Notre Dame in the NCAA quarterfinals. We talk about the incredible play by star Charlotte North, but also talk about some of the other players on the team that have jumped up to make a splash with the Eagles.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

PFF Ranks All 130 FBS Teams for the Upcoming 2021 Season

The preseason chatter has begun, as various media outlets have started to project various outcomes for the upcoming 2021 season. There has already been Heisman odds, bowl projections and win predictions. And earlier this week, Pro Football Focus released their upcoming power rankings for '21. Boston College, who finished last...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Football Recruiting Hot Board: Offense (June Edition)

Boston College has put together a solid '22 class on the offensive side of the ball with nine recruits already committing out of a total of thirteen commitments. But there are certainly targets left, and this bi-weekly post will give you a better idea of where Jeff Hafley's staff stands with each recruit. Here is where the recruiting stands at the beginning of June. Subscribe for full article.
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Kareem Jackson spills the beans on where Deshaun Watson wants to play in 2021

Where will Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson play in 2021?. That is one of the biggest remaining questions that still needs to be answered before the start of the 2021 campaign and Denver Broncos CB Kareem Jackson believes he has that answer. According to Jackson, who recently joined Aqib Talib...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Makes Top 7 For DB Cam Johnson

The Boston College Eagles have made the finalist list for defensive back Cam Johnson out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (MD). Johnson, a 6-0 cornerback also put Maryland, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Penn State and Virginia Tech on his list. According to 247sports.com, he is a high three star recruit and ranked the 40th best cornerback in the country.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

End of Recruiting Dead Period Gives New Opportunity For Boston College Football

Today is the official end of the recruiting dead period for college athletics. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last March recruits have been banned from interacting with college staff in person, in an effort to curb the outbreak and kept both parties safe. This has forced coaching staffs to be creative to grab the attention of these recruits Zoom interviews have been numerous, and the staff have been built creative virtual tours of the campus and facilities. Now, with vaccinations in place, positive cases decreasing, hopefully, those "virtual" days are in the past.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College 12th in SI All American's First 2022 Rankings

SI All American released their first rankings for the recruiting class of 2022, and Boston College came in at #12. We spoke to SI All American about the upcoming class:. "Boston College has been strong in putting together a class that puts them near the top of the ACC," BC Bulletin's AJ Black said. "They landed a premier defensive tackle in K'wan Williams, have a fast rising wide receiver in Joseph Griffin II, and recently added California defensive back Sione Hala. The Eagles have pushed to build speed on their team and have hit upon that at many of their core positions.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

BC Stuns UNC 11-10 To Advance to National Championship

Boston College knocked off previously undefeated North Carolina on Friday, to advance to the national championship game in women's lacrosse. This is the fourth straight national title game for Acacia Walker-Weinstein and her squad. The Eagles fell behind early, 4-2, but goals by Charlotte North and Jenn Medjid (4G) gave...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Men's Basketball Reportedly Adds Bryant To '21-'22 Schedule

The Boston College men’s basketball program has added Bryant to their 2021-22 schedule, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. Last season Bryant went 15-7 on the season, losing to Mount St. Mary in the NEC Championship game, and falling to Coastal Carolina in the CBI tournament. The Eagles are 2-1 historically against the Bulldogs, with a loss coming in 2012 to former assistant Tim Shea.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

BC Football Transfer Portal Tracker

It has been a busy offseason for seemingly every college football program as the transfer portal has exploded with unprecedented amounts of entries. Boston College has not been immune, with a number of players entering the portal, and also a handful of players who have joined Jeff Hafley's program from other schools. Here is the current list of players who have transferred, and who have transferred in, along with their announcement story. Bookmark this page as it will be updated throughout the summer.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Men's Lacrosse, Could It Actually Happen?

On today's Locked on Boston College, we have lots to talk about. First, many readers wanted to know about the possibility of a men's lacrosse team on campus. We give our feedback, and look at the obstacles, and why Title IX protections might make it impossible for a school that has some of the most athletic programs in the country.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Center Andre Adams Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College center Andre Adams entered the transfer portal according to Verbal Commits. The Southern Utah transfer came to Boston College in 2020 and did not appear in a game with the Eagles after a leg injury suffered during the summer sidelined him for the entire season. A 6'9 center,...