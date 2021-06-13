4-Day Weather Forecast For Medina

MEDINA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



