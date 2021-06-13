4-Day Weather Forecast For Medina
MEDINA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
