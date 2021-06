F Lee Bailey was the showman-like criminal defence lawyer whose roster of celebrity clients included OJ Simpson and Patty Hearst. Bailey, who has died aged 87, could have continued his successful career and retired in wealth and fame, had it not been for an unwise error that ultimately brought him ignominy.Francis Lee Bailey Junior was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, in 1933 to Grace, a teacher, and Francis Lee Senior, a salesman. He was educated at Cardigan Mountain School and Kimball Union Academy, graduating in 1950.Following service with the US navy and the marines, he was admitted to Boston University School...