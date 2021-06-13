Supporting increased returns a top priority for Denmark with new DKK 50 million contribution

Food security is vital to achieving good health and well-being, eradicating poverty and ending hunger. Good health and well-being, ‘‘no hunger’’ and ‘‘no poverty’’ are three of the United Nations sustainable development goals (UN SDGs) that are inextricably intertwined with food security. Considered to be an essential element of development strategies designed to alleviate poverty, hunger and promote good health and well-being, policymakers, development organizations and relevant stakeholders have been committing resources to achieve food security, which has not been a cinch. Achieving food security has been a daunting task, especially for least developed countries (LDCs).