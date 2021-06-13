Cancel
Supporting increased returns a top priority for Denmark with new DKK 50 million contribution

United Nations Development Program
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaghdad, Sunday, 13 June 2021: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq welcomes an additional DKK 50.3 million (US$8 million) contribution from the Government of Denmark to its flagship Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS). The funding will support the safe return of people in areas liberated from ISIL in Iraq by rehabilitating critical infrastructure, creating livelihoods and building social cohesion.

