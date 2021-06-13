Labrador dubbed UK’s luckiest dog after surviving being impaled by tree branch

A dog walker was surprised and confused when she came across the pigs in the woods. According to a BBC report: "An animal charity is hoping to rescue a pig which escaped from a farm and gave birth to a litter of piglets in woodland. A dog walker was surprised to discover the pig feeding her piglets as she walked through woods near Ollerton in Nottinghamshire. Brinsley Animal Rescue said it hoped to rehome the piglets and their mother, whom they have named Matilda. They are appealing for the farmer to get in touch."