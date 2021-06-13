Dodge County Sheriff Thanks Forum Attendees

(Herman) Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is thanking those who took part in last week’s forum for making it a success. Schmidt says roughly 60 area residents attended the event, not counting those who graciously volunteered to serve food and ice cream. Attendees were presented with information on the sheriff’s office, crime trends, initiatives, and scams. The event also provided an important opportunity for sheriff’s office staff to obtain face to face feedback from the public, something that we have missed over the past 15 months. Also present were representatives from Church Health Services of Beaver Dam, sharing information about free services they can provide to those in need. Eclipse Audio & Visual LLC of Mayville was also present to educate attendees on low cost home security options available, even in a rural community.