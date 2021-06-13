Cancel
Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential has Google Assistant built in and is only $30

By John Levite
Android Central
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to $29.99 through Lowe's today. This is unusual because Lowe's isn't exactly the place to go for electronics deals. Still, it's a great price and saves you at least $20 off what it's going for at other retailers. The clock is still $50 at Best Buy, Walmart and others. And it can sell as high as $80 on a bad day. The drop to $30 is one of the best we've ever seen.

