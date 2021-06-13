Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential has Google Assistant built in and is only $30

Busy with work, a Fitbit is a very helpful option to go with in order to keep a track of your health. Designed to help people keep fit by achieving their desired wellness levels. With new and more updates in its feature, this makes Fitbit more easier and fun to use. Likewise Google assistant is a feature that you will always find in Fitbits but this time they have made it even much better. Fitbit, which is now owned by Google, introduced the Fitbit Versa 2. The business added Amazon Alexa functionality to its smartwatches with the Versa 2 and later the Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense.