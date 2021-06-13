Cancel
UEFA

England vs Croatia: How many fans are at Wembley for their Euro 2020 opener?

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

England welcomed 22,500 fans to Wembley Stadium for their opening match of Euro 2020 against Croatia on Sunday.

The match is the first sports event in Britain to allow proof of having both vaccination shots for entry. The other option is to take a coronavirus test. Vaccination status certification is shown via the National Health Service app.

Uefa is hoping the permitted crowd, currently a quarter of the stadium’s 90,000 capacity, will be increased before the final on 11 July.

The Group D opener is the first England game with fans allowed at Wembley since November 2019.

The Independent

