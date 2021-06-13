Cancel
Tuba City, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Tuba City

Tuba City Updates
Tuba City Updates
 9 days ago

TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvpzvs00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Tuba City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

