When the Minot State hockey team returns to the ice for the 2021-22 season later this fall, it will do so with a new, yet familiar, face at the helm. Wyatt Waselenchuk, former Beavers assistant coach and current second assistant and goaltenders coach with the Minot Minotauros, will take the reins from Wade Regier after the latter withdrew his name from consideration from Minot State’s search for a full-time head coach, the university announced May 20. Regier left the program after 17 years as the Beavers’ head coach, 11 of which were also spent as Director of Hockey Operations, according to an April 29 Minot State press release.