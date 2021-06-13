Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miles City, MT

Weather Forecast For Miles City

Posted by 
Miles City Updates
Miles City Updates
 9 days ago

MILES CITY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvpxAQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 18 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Miles City Updates

Miles City Updates

Miles City, MT
1
Followers
16
Post
402
Views
ABOUT

With Miles City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miles City, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Miles City, MTPosted by
Miles City Updates

Miles City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MILES CITY, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Miles City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1210 S Haynes Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 1815 S Haynes Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Miles City, MTPosted by
Miles City Updates

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Miles City

(MILES CITY, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Miles City, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 16 N 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 16 N 7Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.