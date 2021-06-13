How to be a Good Mom: Learn Everything Here!

Too often, moms get to hog all the glory for raising kids, but where’s all the love for the great dads out there? They may wear socks and sandals, do dorky Fred Flinstone impersonations, and embarrass us in public to no end, but you’ve gotta admit: we wouldn’t be who we are today without our dads. They teach us how to play sports, they cultivate our music taste, and they let us do things moms would never allow. And of course, we can’t forget about all the single dads and father-figure guardians who take on the work of both parents.