Red Weekends: Hank Penny
The color red, while connected to its depths of mystery is also known for its playful charm. You see it in fairytales. There is Little Red Riding Hood (whom we are all very familiar with). Clifford, the big red dog! That's for starters! Furthermore, one also comes to view those childhood treasures of candy, red apples! Don't we all remember those, during harvest festivals? Life has its many surprises, when it comes to the color, red! Yes! The color red is a blessed jewel! Lastly, there is the color of, love, and its sacred nature, into love's haven!