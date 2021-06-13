Red Weekends: Hank Penny

Cancer is a sensitive water sign ruled by the moon, and like the moon, you ebb and flow. Your sign is very emotional, so if you feel hurt or helped by someone you’re unlikely to forget. You find it hard to be patient with things, and it’s important that you take time to come down off of stressful experiences. You are kind, loving and always willing to help those who need it. It’s easy to get off track when you’re so guided by your feelings. Taking responsibility for your emotional self-care is the key to a peaceful life.