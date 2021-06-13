What separates the good from the best – Pasquale Minasi shares his insights

As humans, it’s normal to look at others and their work and think how great their life is compared to our own. It’s an annoying experience for many, especially when we cannot point our fingers at why their life is so great when ours is just decent. However, there is good news – anyone who can accept and embrace a decent life can also go on to create a great one with a little bit of practice and grit. In business especially, ‘good’ is never good enough; you need to be great and stand out from the others. This is the mantra that Pasquale Minasi, CEO and Founder of BlueMagic Group International, lives and breathes by.