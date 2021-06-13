Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Do You Underestimate The Potential Of Practicing Gratitude? Read On To Know Convincingly Compelling Rewards Of Practicing Gratitude On An Everyday Basis That Can Potentially Bring A Massive Positive Transformation In The Long Run

By Puja Das
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

We often overlook simple practices. We underestimate the potential benefits such simple everyday practices can bring in the long run, such as practicing gratitude. Let’s be honest, when was the last time you were thankful for something? For example, having a roof over your head? For having food every day? Perhaps, long back or you can’t even recall when was the last time.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#Greater Good Magazine#Critical Nurse Care
Related
HealthElle

The Healing Power Behind Gratitude And A Handwritten Thank You Note

“Will the pool make us cleaner or dirtier?” I asked my husband, lying in the shade and clocking how grimy he and the kids and I all were after two days of no power or running water. It was the summer of 2020, and—after being cooped up in the city for the first few months of COVID—we were living with his parents in the rural Berkshires.
InstagramPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What Does It Really Mean to Practice Gratitude? Ask Alex Elle

Despite its omnipresence on Instagram graphics and Etsy items, the plea to “practice gratitude” often just seems like a platitude. But there’s a real benefit to reflecting on what’s going well: one study found that writing gratitude letters for three weeks straight improved the mental health of the participants. Author Alex Elle has focused her writing on gratitude, imparting positive affirmations through her daily gratitude newsletter, Gratitude Daily, and in her book After the Rain.
Public Healthclarionherald.org

Positivity and gratitude can light up a pandemic life

How many of us have felt discouraged or weary by the lack of normalcy in the past year and a half? As a new mother, I certainly felt it. Taking the children to parks and playgrounds or indoor activities on playdates seemed like long-ago myths. Or, at the very least, aspects of life that were foreign to us.
ReligionThrive Global

How Joel Parish Practices Gratitude With His Family

Pre-COVID, when I would travel extensively for work, I would create a gratitude advent calendar for my son to enjoy while I was away. Each day included an affirmation or act of kindness and created a conversation for us when I would call, be it from New York or from Hong Kong. Now, as we prepare to transition back into the office and begin some travel, I think about how I can do this with my wife and other people I care about.
Mental HealthThrive Global

5 Pivotal Practices to Deploy Emotional Intelligence For Work Success

Emotional intelligence, a term that has been on the tip of the tongue for a very long time span, and has been studied for almost decades. According to the author of emotional intelligence 2.0, Travis Bradberry, people with an overhead degree of emotional intelligence tend to make approximately $30,000 every year in comparison to those with an underground degree of emotional intelligence.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Are human relationships deteriorating in the post-pandemic world of work? How to prioritize human factors and adapt to changes with more resiliency

According to research, when employees have close work friendships, it leads to an increase in both productivity and loyalty. On the other hand, loneliness at work can affect both personal and professional wellbeing. As the pandemic forced people to work from home and restricted their access to shared office spaces,...
Mental HealthMacomb Daily

Learning to ask for help can improve your personal resilience

Americans are shouldering extreme stress due to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic — and parents and caregivers are particularly feeling that strain. About 69% of mothers and 51% of fathers have experienced adverse health effects from worry and stress as a result of the pandemic, according to a recent poll — including difficulty sleeping, poor appetite, overeating, stomachaches and headaches.
Public Healthelearningfeeds.com

How GRATITUDE transformed the situation for a COVID-19 survivor

A 75 year old was being released from the hospital after undergoing treatment for Covid. On being presented an additional bill for Rs. 6,000 for an Oxygen cylinder that had been omitted, he burst into tears. His family rallied around him and said, costs don’t matter…. Here’s what he said...
HealthCNN

How a 'micro-practice' can ease stress and help you sleep

(CNN) — Are you feeling frazzled? That's relatable. These days, stress and anxiety are soaring across the globe. If you have a minute to spare, you can tweak the course of your day with a quick mindfulness practice. In recent years, studies have shown that mindfulness -- a group of...
goodmenproject.com

A Memoir: How Writing a Weekly Gratitude List of 5 Things Can Improve Your Life

When I started jotting down a weekly gratitude list of 5 things, I noticed my outlook immediately changed. Yep, it’s that empowering. Writing down is so powerful because you can go through the process of deliberately thinking through and recalling recent memories. But you knew that. And you also knew...
TravelThrive Global

Strategies and Habits that Can Help You Reach Your Full Potential

This year is all about new beginnings. 2020 threw everything it had at us — and yet we overcame all of its challenges. Better yet, we grew stronger, found new opportunities, and learned more about ourselves in 2020 than we ever knew prior. To honor those new beginnings, we should...
Dodge County, WIWiscnews.com

BLUE ZONES: Practice, practice, practice

A mantra could be referred to as a word, sound, or statement repeated frequently. Some use mantras to assist during their spiritual practices in meditation or prayer. Others use mantras to help focus their attention on things they want to work on or remember. My father certainly wouldn’t have defined his commonly used phrases as mantras, but hearing them so often throughout my life, they definitely became them for me. Over my lifetime, I imagine that I have repeated “Practice, practice, practice” countless times; it was one of his favorite things to say. It’s a useful mantra that can be applied to nearly every situation, whether in sports, music, homework, doing household chores, relationships, work, and so on. We may know in our minds that the things we struggle with the most require the most practice, but those are also sometimes the things we may avoid or dismiss.
Mental Healthpsychalive.org

The Importance of Gratitude When You Have to Face Trauma Today

You might be standing in a room with hundred-dollar bills blowing everywhere, but if you can’t catch any, or even notice them, you won’t have any extra money in your pocket. Gratitude works the same way. If you don’t even notice the opportunity to feel gratitude or know how to...
Career Development & AdviceGovLoop

Practical Ways You Can Lead Culture Change in the Workplace

Every agency has written policies that guide how you work, where you work and the dos and don’ts of many interactions in between. But what about those unwritten rules that might be hindering progress?. In this spotlight resource, you’ll learn tips for challenging limiting beliefs, reframing conversations and mindsets and...
Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

Xenon’s XEN1101 for focal epilepsy has likely positive Phase II, but doubt on ability to produce seizure freedom and long-term success potential

Xenon’s XEN1101 for focal epilepsy will likely achieve its Phase II primary endpoint, but pessimism over the drug’s ability to generate seizure freedom means it’s unlikely to ever be a major epilepsy player, experts said. Because the Phase II lacks an endpoint assessing seizure freedom, experts are wary that XEN1101...