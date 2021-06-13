Do You Underestimate The Potential Of Practicing Gratitude? Read On To Know Convincingly Compelling Rewards Of Practicing Gratitude On An Everyday Basis That Can Potentially Bring A Massive Positive Transformation In The Long Run

A mantra could be referred to as a word, sound, or statement repeated frequently. Some use mantras to assist during their spiritual practices in meditation or prayer. Others use mantras to help focus their attention on things they want to work on or remember. My father certainly wouldn’t have defined his commonly used phrases as mantras, but hearing them so often throughout my life, they definitely became them for me. Over my lifetime, I imagine that I have repeated “Practice, practice, practice” countless times; it was one of his favorite things to say. It’s a useful mantra that can be applied to nearly every situation, whether in sports, music, homework, doing household chores, relationships, work, and so on. We may know in our minds that the things we struggle with the most require the most practice, but those are also sometimes the things we may avoid or dismiss.