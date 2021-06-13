Beaufort Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEAUFORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, June 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
