Happy Pride Month – Does the stigma still exist in the 21st century?
Until a few decades ago, homosexuality was considered a sin in many cultures. And people weren’t exactly welcoming to LGBTQ+ Community. It was a time when the NY police would frequently raid queer bars and the American Constitution had laws banning homosexuality. On June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Uprising took place in New York City, which lasted for several days. And it changed the world, for the better, of course.thriveglobal.com