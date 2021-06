Collective intelligence is the actuation of capability that we have together. Of course, this can be higher or lower than the average intelligence of our group. In other words, what we can do together can be better or worse than what we can do apart. Low collective intelligence might be ok when we are not interdependent or if the task at hand stays the same. However, there is now no doubt that we live in a complex world that requires adaptation to the systems around us. The only way we will surmount the challenge of success within this complexity is with collective strength.