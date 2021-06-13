Cancel
Animal Treasures: Marion Worth

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a famous book about Mockingbirds! For now, the name won’t be mentioned. Therefore, pemits us to reflect upon the message! Mockingbirds, sing! That is what they are known for. They don’t cause destruction; nor does one catch them causing harm to the environment. They simply sing; pouring their little hearts out for those, wishing to hear. Such is one of the beauties of a Mockingbird. They are innocent. It means killing them is a sin. If we read that book, we would understand this very message!

