Animal Treasures: Marion Worth

4th Generation Antiques is a collection curated over 4 generations based now out of Los Angeles. Owner Denise Khalil has followed in her family's footsteps. Denise's great grand father, grand father, then father were collectors who scoured the globe. The men would come home with the most intricate and marvelous treasures. Denise from a very early age would travel along side her father with fascination, Because of her young curiosity and her family's extensive knowledge; the collection Denise has is not only largely diverse but it is full of the world's most rare and beautiful artifact from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Today Denise continues to strive to satisfy the discerning needs of dealers and collectors alike; constantly traveling the globe for the finest treasures. 4th Generation Antiques is tickled to share the magic and beauty of these impeccable time capsules with you. Nothing hold it's age like beauty. Specialties include: 18th & 19th Century Furniture, silver, chandeliers and antiques 20th Century Modern Furniture, decor and antiques Mid-Century furniture and decor Vintage jewelry and designer items Decorative Pieces.