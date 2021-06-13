Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Weekend Love: Dan Sartain

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person is given a specific name for a particular reason. Perhaps, it could be due to their having been named after a particular person. Such could be familial or what have you! A name could have been blessed with a particular person concerning how they have come to reflect a famous person, or the meaning of a name is a reflection of a person. However it may be, just note that it is through the treasures of a name, which presents the glitter of a person, through and through. It is the way of their persona. It is how they present themselves, and their very name to the world. That’s just how it is.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmimgham
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Related
MusicFinancial Times

FT Weekend Quiz: tinker, harissa and Courtney Love

Which of Shakespeare’s rude mechanicals in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (above) is a tinker?. What was described in early editions of The Oxford Companion to Music as a “boisterous and latterly indecorous dance of the quadrille order”?. The children Miles and Flora feature in which Henry James story?. In Prokofiev’s...
Lifestylecommunityvoiceks.com

KC Plus-Size Weekend Aims to Spread Self-Love

Alesha Bowman’s thrift store, UnLESHed+ gives plus-size women a safe place to shop, away from judgement. But she knew it was one of the few places plus size women felt comfortable being themselves so she began organizing events to give plus-size women opportunities to build confidence and self-love. She organized...
Gilbert, AZcoppercountrynews.com

Book signing with Dan Biegler

Dan Biegler is an author from Gilbert, Arizona. He’s an avid writer, traveler, picture-taker and barbecuer. Dan’s background includes military service, being an at-home dad, contract painting, church ministry and public speaking. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pastoral Studies from the Moody Bible Institute. His love for...
Iowa City, IAlittlevillagemag.com

Album Review: Dan Padley — ‘Bloom’

On a first listen, I struggled to find my way into the musical world of Dan Padley’s Bloom. The record by the Iowa City guitarist and composer is mysterious, almost certainly by design. But it is by way of this sense of mystery and wonder, it seems to me, that the record slowly (perhaps over multiple listenings) and gently acquires and holds your attention.
Soap Opera Digest

Meet DAYS's Dan Feuerriegel

Dan Feuerriegel was already on DAYS’s radar when the show decided to recast the role of EJ earlier this year. “I had auditioned for DAYS with Marnie [Saitta, casting director] about six, seven, eight times over the several years that I’ve been in Los Angeles,” he relays. “This time, I was in Australia — I went back home during the pandemic — and I got an email from my agency asking me to put some scenes down on tape. So I sent it off and you forget about it, as you do. And then two or three weeks later, I got another email saying, ‘They really love you. They want to fly you over and put you in a hotel. You need to test with Ali [Sweeney, Sami].’ So I flew over and went through the audition process. A couple of days later, I was told I got the role and the rest is history.”
decaturradio.com

Dan + Shay ‘Met In The Middle’ To Find Success

Dan + Shay are in the Top 10 and climbing towards the top of the charts with their latest hit, “Glad You Exist.” The duo has a string of chart-topping hits to their credit, largely writing and producing their own music. Dan Smyers tells us the magic formula for his...
thenativesociety.com

Dan Levin: Comedian & Actor

Dan Levin was once nominated for funniest in high school so nine years later he decided to give comedy a shot. He grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and spent more than a decade working in TV news which started to feel like its own comedy show. The news took him to North Carolina for a few years than finally to Los Angeles. In L.A., Dan immediately began stand up comedy with his first show at the Hollywood Improv. Since that show, Dan has performed all over southern California and around the country. Along with stand up, Dan is also a TV/film actor who's worked on numerous projects since moving to L.A. He's a below average singer until tequila is involved, then he's terrible.
Kent Tekulvesportswar.com

Dan Quisenberry, Gene Garber....

Kent Tekulve? The beanpole with a little green apple willow whip? -- BilldaHoo 06/09/2021 8:41PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
country102.ca

Fresh Picks: Dan Badger

From Cambridge Ontario, Singer songwriter Dan Badger is hard at work in country music scene. Dan’s love of country spawned from his rural roots and time spent farming on his summer vacations with his family. as a musician Dan gained great on stage experience as part of a touring cover band, having opened up for Country and rock stars from George Canyon and Blake Shelton to Glass Tiger and Bret Michaels.
letterpile.com

Dan Is Home: A Short Story for Father's Day

This short story is for all dads, who need at least one day of rest!. Dan's leaden feet stepped onto the rickety floor of his tiny mobile home. Though these minute, movable abodes spelt convenience and friendliness, they meant more for the odd-job labourer; his mobile unit was a source of security for his family.
Emily Henderson

The Link Up: 2 Books Emily Couldn’t Put Down, The Finally In Stock $50 Outdoor Rug We Love, and The Sale We’re Most Excited For This Weekend

Goooood morning, afternoon, or night depending on when you decided to click on and read this post. How are you? Our week has been pretty great as LA is starting to open up more and more, meaning the pandemic light at the end of the tunnel is looking brighter. Regardless, it’s Sunday and we’ve got a lot of goodies in store for you this week.
Thrive Global

Making the Great Comeback

We have all read success stories of people taking that one decision to change their lives. These stories are usually very inspiring, but they also tend to have one thing in common: when these individuals made that decision to do something life-altering, they have usually found a source of inspiration. But what do you do when you are down in the dumps? Is it also possible to make changes then to put you on a path to success?
Books & Literaturewdiy.org

For June, 3 Romances That Prove Love Is Love Is Love

Love is love is love. In Romancelandia, love in all its variations comes with joy, hijinks, sexy times and happily ever afters. These three novels are full of all that and more — including highway robbery, murder mystery, and princesses on the high seas. Because another universal truth of Romancelandia is that the journey to true love is never boring and in romance, love always wins.
Thrive Global

Jon and Joanna Anderson of Growing Love Network: “Spend most of your time together in the shallow end”

Total Acceptance, Most people confuse acceptance of a person, with acceptance of behavior. But everyone engages in unacceptable behavior, including you, including your mate. If you are withholding acceptance of your spouse until they change their behavior, then your standard for loving is based on performance. No one will totally live up to your standards all of time. So, eventually, all of your relationships will fall apart because they are based on expectations being met.
quadcities.com

EPISODE 282: INTELLIVISION MONTH – NIGHT STALKER

INTELLIVISION MONTH 2021 barrels forward on ATARI BYTES 282. Much as we do with the twisty maze that is life, we’re winding our way through the twisty maze of Mattel’s 1982 Intellivision offering NIGHT STALKER, a/k/a the 2600 game “Dark Cavern”. (spoiler!) But…are you stalking the bats/spiders/robots. Or…are they stalking...
Wiredpr News

Riley Reed’s Sunday night routine will inspire yours – Wired PR Lifestyle Story

“I didn’t always know what I wanted to do with my voice. I just knew I had to do something.”. And so he did. Three years ago, Riley Reed he questioned the status quo and what it means to be an artist when his creative studio was launched, Woke Beauty. Reading the wise prose that goes along with the stories of the subject he captures is like watching magic. May it help us to restructure life and purpose through poetry Arielle Estoria or to show them how to live with pleasure and liberation Keon Saghari, Reed his pen and paper is his microphone, and we are all ears. “What I’ve found the most is that the birth of Woke Beauty sparked something in me,” he writes. “The number of words can’t express my gratitude.” The feeling is mutual.
Thrive Global

Just Isaac: “Fear is only a thought”

Many people have the perception that everything is glorious. However, to operate and function on a championship level, in the sport of boxing it is a very lonely life. The intense mental and physical training cannot be ignored. Overcoming the voices of fear in the mind is especially important in relation to achieving a goal, dream, or vision, everyone aiming to accel will have these challenges.
harlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: Island Charm by Audrey Wick

Island Charm by Audrey Wick truly is a charming story. The author takes you through all the wonderful things that make Key West a special place. I could almost taste the Key Lime pie and feel the ocean breeze. Having never been to Key West, I think of it as tourist place with the famous Ernest Hemingway home and the descendants of his polydactyl cats. Thanks to this novel, I saw so much more from both a tourist’s point of view and the year round residents.
Home & Gardenbuffalospree.com

Catching up with Dan Shanahan

Where are you on the campus project? What’s in process now?. We are completing Phase 2 of the project titled Hidden Identities. This phase increases capacity and volume of our interior performance space and transforms it into a multi-use theater that integrates the interior performance space with the outside grounds surrounding our design studio. We have also restored the exterior of 612 Fillmore Avenue. This phase of the project will be completed this June.