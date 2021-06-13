Cancel
Camp Verde, AZ

Weather Forecast For Camp Verde

Camp Verde Journal
Camp Verde Journal
 9 days ago

CAMP VERDE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvpj3U00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Camp Verde Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

