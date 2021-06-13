Weather Forecast For Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 109 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 17 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 112 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 113 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 112 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.