Wellington Daily Weather Forecast

WELLINGTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



