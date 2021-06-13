Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellington, OH

Wellington Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wellington News Alert
Wellington News Alert
 9 days ago

WELLINGTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aSvpiAl00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wellington News Alert

Wellington News Alert

Wellington, OH
2
Followers
16
Post
221
Views
ABOUT

With Wellington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes. Schools...
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.