Southampton Daily Weather Forecast

SOUTHAMPTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



