Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southampton, NY

Southampton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Southampton News Beat
Southampton News Beat
 9 days ago

SOUTHAMPTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0aSvpedr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Southampton News Beat

Southampton News Beat

Southampton, NY
0
Followers
18
Post
138
Views
ABOUT

With Southampton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related