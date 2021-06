“Shabbat is stealing a day out of life, to live” said Louis Brandeis during a 1915 conference. We should therefore be thieves and steal into Shabbat and pilfer it as was originally meant. Take Shabbat into your heart as the expensive booty from a heist. Don’t fence Shabbat, keep it for yourself and share it with the gang of thieves around you. Roman Poet Horace is credited with first using the term “Carpe Diem” interpreted as “Seize the Day.” Here, we encourage “Carpe Shabbat,” seize it for all it is worth!