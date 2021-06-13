Daily Weather Forecast For Key Largo
KEY LARGO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
