Coarsegold, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coarsegold

Coarsegold Daily
Coarsegold Daily
 9 days ago

COARSEGOLD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSvpZB600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Coarsegold Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

