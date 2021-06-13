Jeanerette is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!
(JEANERETTE, LA) A sunny Sunday is here for Jeanerette, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jeanerette:
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.