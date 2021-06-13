Cancel
Jeanerette, LA

Jeanerette is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Jeanerette News Alert
(JEANERETTE, LA) A sunny Sunday is here for Jeanerette, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jeanerette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0aSvpXPe00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jeanerette, LA
With Jeanerette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

