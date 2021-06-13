How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Carla King & Mary’s Gone Crackers

Remember the feelings of excitement and eagerness you had when you started your business? How energizing it felt to create something from nothing? What happened to those feelings? You no longer feel that way because instead of thinking about the future with enthusiasm, you’re thinking about the problems you face right now. Your brain is telling you to go back into the cave and retreat to safety. That is not what you were made for. You’re an entrepreneur. You create value with your mind and shape reality for everyone else.