Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Taos

Posted by 
Taos Digest
Taos Digest
 9 days ago

(TAOS, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Taos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Taos:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvpTsk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Taos Digest

Taos Digest

Taos, NM
4
Followers
18
Post
699
Views
ABOUT

With Taos Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taos, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Taos, NMPosted by
Taos Digest

Taos Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Taos: Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June
Taos, NMPosted by
Taos Digest

Here’s the cheapest gas in Taos Saturday

(TAOS, NM) According to Taos gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hail Creek Travel Center at 964 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Smith's at 224 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.