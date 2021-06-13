Peyton Shayler on the Power of Mindfulness in Her Career
Most musicians become stellar performers with time. Only a few recognize their natural talent at a young age to storm the music industry, all while balancing their growing-up years. Peyton Shayler is one such example. This extremely talented, young, and independent artist is navigating her life in the industry, scaling up to higher with every new release. Her single "Waiting," climbed up to No. 7 in the UK club charts, beating established stars like Jason Derulo and Pink. With her rising number of listeners, Peyton has also already secured the 18th rank in the U.S. music Billboards.